Cloak’s Transaction System Enigma is Open Source – A Milestone for Privacy

After three years of hard work, countless hours of programming, passion and perseverance for a shared vision, CloakCoin has reached a new milestone in building the world’s safest cryptocurrency.

ENIGMA, the in-house payment system is open source as of 31st December 2017. Anyone can now take advantage of CloakCoin’s Transaction System.

At the heart of CloakCoin is ENIGMA, protecting you from access by third parties, such as hackers, official bodies or any unwanted parties. The blockchain payment system encrypts the transactions of users and prevents transaction tracking while providing secure transactions with a maximum processing time of 60 seconds.

Thus, CloakCoin’s ENIGMA ensures full privacy combined with speed.

Many advantages that are hard to find at other cryptos and which are now easily accessible to you, the end user.

By making ENIGMA freely available, CloakCoin aims to provide its community with the transparency it deserves and gives prospects the opportunity to leverage their proven payment system.

While your own privacy is being eroded day by day, piece by piece, CLOAK rebuilds it where it matters most. ENIGMA protects your finances and transactions from sightings by unwanted parties. With the Open-Source, the team of the CloakCoin expressly declares this security. The team now stands behind the promise of making its technology freely available.

A clear manifesto at a time when heroes like Edward Snowden are being persecuted by the law and espionage is being run by the state on a grand scale, protection is more important than ever before. Nobody should give away more information than he or she wants to reveal.

Along with this manifesto and the resulting enhanced transparency, there is an opportunity to collaboratively advance CLOAK. The community, technology experts and prospects are encouraged to use its technology freely and share these improvements with the Cloak team. By doing so, CLOAK expects to receive new impulses from outside and acceleration of its establishment in the markets. The common welfare stands in the foreground.

CloakCoin is aiming for a whole new level, which will be confirmed by a quality audit of an external company in January and increased promotion of the ENIGMA technology. Already CLOAK’s current increasing value confirms its growing prominence.

CloakCoin redefines data privacy and makes its vision become reality.

Website: http://www.cloakcoin.com

Chat. http://chat.cloakcoin.com

Open Source: https://github.com/CloakProjectDev

