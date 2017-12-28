 Cloud Printing Seamless on G Series, says Canon Director – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cloud Printing Seamless on G Series, says Canon Director – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Cloud Printing Seamless on G Series, says Canon Director
The Nation Newspaper
In this interview, the Regional Sales Director (Middle East) at Canon, Somesh Adukia, shared insights on the essence of digital technology and cloud innovation on Canon G.series printers. Why has Canon decided to introduce Pixma G Series printers to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.