Cocoa farmers decry low productivity, urges more govt support, commitment in 2018 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Cocoa farmers decry low productivity, urges more govt support, commitment in 2018
Vanguard
Mr Moses Oladipupo, Chairman of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Osun chapter has decried the poor production of cocoa in the state, attributing it to bad weather. cocoa. Oladipupo, speaking in Osogbo on Saturday, said only 30 per cent of …
Farmers decry poor yield of cocoa in Osun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!