Cocoa farmers decry low productivity, urges more govt support, commitment in 2018

Mr Moses Oladipupo, Chairman of Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Osun chapter has decried the poor production of cocoa in the state, attributing it to bad weather.

Oladipupo, speaking in Osogbo on Saturday, said only 30 per cent of expected cocoa production was achieved by farmers in the state in 2017.

He attributed the major factor responsible for the low production to inadequate support from government in 2017, adding that farmers had to struggle on their own.

“We faced the challenges of unfavourable weather, fake chemicals sold in the market, and lack of fund and financial support from the government.

“Majority of our farmers lack funds and as such could not pay labourers employed to work on their farms, and this often resulted to police cases.

“In fact, we had a lot of our members arrested because they were reported to the police for not paying the labourers they employed.

“It is not entirely the fault of farmers not being able to pay their employed labour, but what they get from their harvest is not up to what they have invested on production.” he said

He said though the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, had been providing chemicals to cocoa farmers at 50 per cent subsidised rate, the farmers still need more support and assistance from them.

He said farmers in the state were not really feeling the Federal Government’s impact on agricultural programmes and policies because the states governments that were supposed to be implementing them were not doing so.

He said the target of government in terms of cocoa production was 300,000 metric tons, but said they would get less than 200,000 metric tons this year due to the challenges farmers faced this year.

He, however, called for more commitment from the government toward cocoa production and to equip farmers through training, funding as well as provide extension workers to assist and monitor farmers operations.

According to him, if government can provide the needed tools and materials cocoa farmers need to operate, it will encourage farmers’ production and cultivation of cocoa on a large scale. (NAN)

The post Cocoa farmers decry low productivity, urges more govt support, commitment in 2018 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

