Conte Lauds Morata’s Commitment

Antonio Conte, club manager at Chelsea, has hailed Alvaro Morata as a tireless worker, afer opening the scoring against Brighton.

Morata found the net one minute after the rest, scoring the 10th goal.

Marcos Alonso extended the lead, after gettimg on the end of a Fabregas pass.

“Morata is our number nine and is important,” Conte said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Today he played a good game with and without the ball, his commitment was great. But I’m happy with the commitment of all my players.”

“In the first half we had the right chances to score but didn’t take them,” he said, having lost defender Andreas Christensen to illness before the match. “For this reason it becomes difficult because your opponent stays with 10 players behind the ball.

“In the second half we settled very well and created many chances. It was a good performance with good intensity.

“It’s the same performance against Everton – against Everton we showed 25 times we had shots on goal but today we scored twice. We are in a good moment of form and just continue this way.”

