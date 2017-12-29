Conte: Top Four Finish Is A Positive For Chelsea

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea’s season will be a success if they finish in the top four, regardless of losing their trophy.

Chelsea host Stoke City on Saturday and are 16 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

The Blues are still in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and face Barcelona in the UCL last 16. And despite failing to defend their title, Conte insists the season will be a success, if they finish in the top four.

“I think, in this league, to finish in the top four will always be a successful season,” he told a news conference.

“This is the only league to have six top teams to fight every season for the title. And then there are only four places for the Champions League and two for the Europa League.

“But it’s normal when your competitors are doing so well, like Manchester City… it’s very difficult to think about fighting until the end for the title. But, at the same time, we must try to fight in every game, for the three points and to give satisfaction to the fans, and to give everything.”

