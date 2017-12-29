Controversy trails Wole Soyinka’s silence on Buhari’s administration

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has been accused of being in favour of Buhari’s led government in contradiction to his criticisms during Goodluck Jonathan administration. On Friday, some Nigerian on social media wondered why the activist has been silent about failed state of economy despite several uproars. While some claim the Nobel Laureate is being […]

