 Couple ties the knot after 67 years of romance – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Couple ties the knot after 67 years of romance – The Standard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

Couple ties the knot after 67 years of romance
The Standard
Nonagenarian love birds Jackson Muriuki and Agnes Njeri outside PCEA Church in Gachika after exchanging their vows. [Photo: Allan Mungai/ Standard]. A man and woman who have waited for 67 years finally solemnised their marriage in front of family and
Nyeri couple who have been married for 63 years exchange vows in pompous wedding ceremonyTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.