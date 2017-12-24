Couple ties the knot after 67 years of romance – The Standard
The Standard
Couple ties the knot after 67 years of romance
The Standard
Nonagenarian love birds Jackson Muriuki and Agnes Njeri outside PCEA Church in Gachika after exchanging their vows. [Photo: Allan Mungai/ Standard]. A man and woman who have waited for 67 years finally solemnised their marriage in front of family and …
Nyeri couple who have been married for 63 years exchange vows in pompous wedding ceremony
