 Court reinstates Jubilee MPs to House committee posts – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court reinstates Jubilee MPs to House committee posts – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Court reinstates Jubilee MPs to House committee posts
Daily Nation
Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter speaks to journalists on May 20, 2017 after consoling Uasin Gishu County assembly aspirant James Ratemo (left) after the death of his sons. Mr Keter has been removed from the Labour and Social Welfare committee. PHOTO
Temporary reprieve for Jubilee MPs discharged from House committeesCapital FM Kenya
Jubilee MPs return to committees, want Washiali, Duale impeachedThe Star, Kenya
Court reinstates Jubilee MPs to parliamentary committeesCitizen TV (press release)
TUKO.CO.KE
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.