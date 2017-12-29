Court to rule on petition against Nyong’o next week – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Court to rule on petition against Nyong'o next week
The High court in Kisumu will on Wednesday January 3, 2017 rule on a petition challenging the election of Kisumu Governor Prof. Peter Anyang' Nyong'o in the August 8th general election. Nyongo's rival and former Governor Jack Ranguma filed the petition …
