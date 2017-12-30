CR7 or 007: Ronaldo to hit film industry after football

Less than 24 hours after former Liberia international and World footballer of the year George Weah emerged President elect of the country, multiple award winning Cristiano Ronaldo has giving a hint he is not thinking about politics but film industry after football.

At 32 and still in peak physical condition, the Real Madrid and Portugal star has no immediate desire to hang up his boots, but already has plans in place for when the time comes.

The likes of Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and David Beckham have all made the transition from the pitch to the silver screen and Ronaldo has designs on trying his hand at acting once he has finished terrorising opposition defences.

“Now I’m focused on the field, I know the time will come when I’ll have to leave it, but until then I want to enjoy the moment,” Ronaldo told Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero in an interview for Sky Italia.

“Which is good, it’s very good. I know that when I retire I will have a good life.

“I do not say that because I have a lot of money, I say it because I will try new things.

“For example, I want to try making movies. Then I have my companies: my hotels, my gyms, and my line with Nike. I want to learn to be a businessman; I started planning my future at 27 or 28 years, a long time ago.

“I have a very good team, many people who work in my company and help me to build interesting projects. When I play football everything depends on me, it also depends on these people, who work for me.”

The five -time Ballon d’Or winner who has a lot of business outfits is reported to be worth over $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth as at July 2017. Ronaldo who is said to have soft spot for world class hotel with all amenities in place, one of them being a stylish, football-themed hotel in Portugal’s Madeira, where guests can lounge by a rooftop infinity pool, exercise in an open-air gym, and take a bath in a room designed to look like a football field.

