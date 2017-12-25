CRBC staffs protest non-payment of 3-month salary, hold GM hostage, lock offices

The contract staffs of Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, CRBC, yesterday protested over non payment of their three months salary. The workers also locked the station’s gates and held the General Manager, (GM), Mrs. Theresa Essien and other staffers including members of the public hostage. The incident according to DAILY POST investigations occurred at the Station, […]

