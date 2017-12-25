Credit Direct CEO, others train entrepreneurs – The Nation Newspaper

Credit Direct CEO, others train entrepreneurs

The Nation Newspaper

Credit Direct Managing Director, Akin Ademosu and other stakeholders in the finance industry have trained entrepreneurs on key steps to achieve business growth and success. Speaking at the fourth Triple A annual retreat in Lagos, Ademosu explained that …

Experts Outline Steps to Boost Customer Satisfaction THISDAY Newspapers



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

