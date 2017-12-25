Credit Direct CEO, others train entrepreneurs – The Nation Newspaper
|
Credit Direct CEO, others train entrepreneurs
The Nation Newspaper
Credit Direct Managing Director, Akin Ademosu and other stakeholders in the finance industry have trained entrepreneurs on key steps to achieve business growth and success. Speaking at the fourth Triple A annual retreat in Lagos, Ademosu explained that …
Experts Outline Steps to Boost Customer Satisfaction
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!