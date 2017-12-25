Cripple’s wife delivers twins, detained for N20,000 hospital bill
CRIPPLE whose wife gave birth to a set of twins at the Kwara State Civil Service Clinic in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, has cried out for financial assistance to settle the family’s hospital bill. The cripple, Moruf Saliu, said the babies were delivered at the Civil Service Clinic in Ilorin on Wednesday and were, alongside […]
