Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer My Hero- Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he no longer regards Cristiano Ronaldo as his “hero”

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of the most successful players in the history of the sport, with the Portuguese international winning three Premier League titles, two La Liga crowns, four Champions League trophies and five Ballon d’Ors during an illustrious career.

However, while Mbappe has admitted his respect for the 32-year-old, the French international has suggested that he is focused on surpassing the achievements of the frontman.

The 19-year-old told Marca: “He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas. But I am a competitor and a person who is very competitive and all I want to do is win, win, win.

“So it doesn’t really matter who is in front of us, we want to win. I admired him when I was younger, but that ended. From someone who has won five Ballon d’Ors you can learn a lot.”

