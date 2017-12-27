Croatia Coach : I know my starting XI against Nigeria

Croatia National Team manager Zlatko Dali has clarified his comments about knowing the starting line-up that will take to the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad pitch against Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup on June 16.

The Croatians are aware that Argentina are nailed-on favourites to top Group D of the World Cup, so they are focusing their attention on the next strongest rival on paper, Nigeria, in the build-up to the Mundial.

‘’I got a clue in my head. I think every coach knows the first 11 for the World Cup. But certainly there is space for one or two changes. You have to have a vision, so you can do it,’’ said Dalic to Sportske Novosti.

Croatia have lined up friendlies against Peru and Mexico during the next FIFA window, and are wrapping up talks to face an African team with the same playing style as Nigeria in June.

‘’That’s my plan to check in early June, and then on June 8 or 9 before leaving Russia. The other should be an African national team with a similar style to Nigeria,’’ added Dalic.

The Super Eagles are due to take on Poland in a friendly on March 23, and proposed warm-up matches with England and Egypt are still in the works.

