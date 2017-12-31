Cryptocoinopoly Is the Game That Lets You Play the Cryptocurrency Markets with Friends

Someone was bound to create a cryptocurrency version of Monopoly. Well now they have, enabling you to gather friends and family to trade fake fiat currency for fake crypto. Playing with ersatz money won’t make the competition any less intense as you clamor to snap up Mayfair – or Bitcoin Core as it’s now known.

Go to Hodl, Do Not Pass Go

The odds of an officially licensed version of crypto Monopoly being released seem as remote as ripple becoming a $10 coin. In other words, anything’s possible. For now though, hodlers can content themselves with printing their own version of the unofficial board recently shared by redditor ronoxe.

It features many of your favorite cryptocurrencies – plus a few you’re sure to loathe. “What the hell is cardano doing in the greens?” “Who put tron in there?” “Whose bright idea was it to add EOS?” All these points can be argued as you make your way around the board, skipping jail, rebranded as ‘hodl’, and trying to avoid paying capital gains tax. For crypto traders who aren’t getting enough of a buzz from the game, there’s nothing to stop you from playing with real crypto; the winner receives everyone’s cheapest alt bag.

Monopolize the Crypto Markets

One of the most fascinating things about Cryptocoinopoly is that it provides a snapshot of the markets at the point of the game’s creation. Were the board to be developed today, ripple certainly wouldn’t be languishing in the yellows; what a difference a week makes. It will be interesting to see which cryptocurrencies have traded places a year from now – and which will have been banished from the board altogether.

Since anyone is free to create their own version of Monopoly (even if Hasbro would prefer that they didn’t), it raises the possibility of there being competing editions of the game, each claiming to be the true Cryptocoinopoly. Highlights of this sharply designed edition include the orange properties, occupied by verge, Zcash, and monero, which shall henceforth be dubbed Privacy Street, plus the free parking square which is now ‘free market’. Instead of adding houses and hotels, players acquire cryptocurrency miners.

The game even has its own Github repository, which explains the objective as follows:

Acquire some of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the internet, charge players network fees for landing on your cryptos and collect money. Use your money to acquire more cryptocurrencies, build mining rigs and farms and become a whale in the crypto-world.

Monopoly has a storied history dating back to to 1903, when anti-monopolist Elizabeth Magie created The Landlord’s Game, as it was then known. This precursor to Monopoly was intended to illustrate the downsides to having land concentrated in private monopolies. In other words, it was a primer on the dangers of centralization. It seems fitting, 115 years on, that Monopoly should be reimagined as an introduction to decentralized currency.

What would you change on the Cryptocoinopoly board? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock and Cryptocoinopoly.

