Curfew on Kpatinga and its environs renewed – Ghana Business News

Curfew on Kpatinga and its environs renewed
The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 00:00 hours (12 midnight) to 04:00 hours, effective Friday, December 29. A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Sector Minister and copied to the …
