 Daddy Freeze Shares His Thought "Why Nigeria Is Shit – Story Time" – Must Read | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze Shares His Thought "Why Nigeria Is Shit – Story Time" – Must Read

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment, News, Politics | 0 comments

OAP Daddy Freeze shares yet another wonderful and interesting piece about Churches, Nigeria and spiritualism. Its a dull blade but it cuts deep and its the truth. 

Checkout the interesting picture writ he shared about Nigeria, Churches and what whitemen think of our pastores “Nigeria Is Shit”
@daddyfreeze Lobatan! When those selling Jesus to you like millennium compliant judases and those in government are sharing the same spoon to eat out of the same pot! 
See Reactions……

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.