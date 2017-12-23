Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will not discuss a potential new deal with Cristiano Ronaldo until after the winter break. The striker wants a pay rise and to see his release clause lowered. (Marca)

Thomas Vermaelen may get a surprise start against Real Madrid. Ernesto Valverde has a decision to make, and it’s not one many expected he’d have to make at the start of the season. In normal circumstances, Javier Mascherano would have been the one to fill in for the injured Samuel Umtiti alongside Gerard Pique, however he has only just returned from injury and he is close to leaving the club. Vermaelen has impressed over recent weeks and doesn’t deserve to be dropped. (AS)

Sevilla sacked coach Eduardo Berizzo on Friday evening following a run of four matches without a victory. The La Liga club want to replace him with Javi Gracia who has been out of a job since leaving Rubin Kazan. (Marca)

One-time Liverpool transfer target Inaki Williams is set to put pen to paper on a new deal with Athletic Bilbao. His current deal runs until June 2021 with a release clause of €50m, but this new contract will take that figure above the €70m in Aymeric Laporte’s contract. “Everything is on track, when both parties are on the same wavelength everything is easier,” Williams said after training at San Mames with his team-mates, before a Christmas dinner with club officials. (Marca)

Germany

Mario Gomez has returned to VfB Stuttgart. The 32-year-old has scored once in 15 games this season but feels the move could help him find his scoring touch and force his way into Germany’s 2018 World Cup squad. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in bringing Manuel Akanji to the Westfalenstadion in January but face fierce competition from Liverpool. It’s been a regular battle ever since Jurgen Klopp was appointed as manager on Merseyside with both clubs targeting the same players. Basel want to keep Akanji until the summer, a move that suits Liverpool more than Dortmund. (Kicker)

Italy

Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign 20-year-old Dutch winger Alessio Da Cruz from Italian Serie B side Novara after holding talks with the player’s representatives. (Sky Italia)

AC Milan have followed Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay for a number of months and want to bring him to the San Siro during the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has been transformed into a box-to-box midfielder under Julian Nagelsmann and has caught the eye n that position and Gennaro Gattuso wants to add creativity to his middle third. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City want to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar. The Serie A side don’t want to lose the defender but manager Luciano Spalletti is on high alert, knowing it’s difficult to reject the advances of the Premier League leaders. (Calciomercato)

France

Real Madrid are eyeing up Antonio Conte to replace Zinedine Zidane as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rumours over recent weeks have suggested Conte could be returning to Italy at the end of the season but a move to the Spanish capital would be too good to turn down. (Le10Sport)

Marseille wanted to bring Vincent Aboubakar back to Ligue 1 during the summer. The 25-year-old caught the eye for Lorient during the 2014/14 season before a move to Porto. He failed to really settle in Portugal and spent last season on loan with Besiktas. Marseille tried to lure him back to France but the striker rejected their offer and is having a season to remember with Porto having been involved in 22 goals in just 20 matches. (L’Equipe)

