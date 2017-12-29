Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

GERMANY

Out of contract in the summer, Leon Goretzka is a Liverpool transfer target after the Reds joined Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the chase for the German midfielder. Come January 1, he could sign a pre-contract with any foreign club. (Bild)

Julian Weigl is top of Pep Guardiola’s wanted list for the summer. The 22-year-old midfielder could cost around €45m and they will have competition from PSG and Real Madrid. (Bild)

SPAIN

Barcelona are hoping to add a signing that will improve them in the Champions League; neither Antoine Griezmann nor Philippe Coutinho are able to do that. Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, Arthur of Gremio and former Chelsea midfielder Oscar are on their shortlist. (Marca)

Nico Gaitan looks set to leave Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is valued at around €15m and is rumoured to be a target for Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton. The Argentina international has only made six league appearances this term. (AS)

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be Real Madrid’s only winter signing once the January window opens. They will pay €20m to land the 23-year-old and president Florentino Perez will not move for a striker. (Mundo Deportivo)

ITALY

Juventus believe they can push a deal for Emre Can over the line in January. The Serie A champions are willing to offer Marko Pjaca and cash to Liverpool to force a move for the Germany international. Available on a free this summer, they think the Reds may prefer this option. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan, pushing hard at the top of the table, are targeting two loan signings in January. They will try and lure both Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona, with options to buy both in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella will be named as the new boss of Sevilla. Recently replaced at AC Milan by Rino Gattuso, he has to settle his release from the Italian side before he can be announced by the Andalusian team. (Tuttosport)

FRANCE

Thiago Mendes, the Lille midfielder who emerged as a target for Marseille, will be staying in northern France. The troubled club would prefer to sell their captain Ibrahim Amadou, who is valued at €20m and attracting interest from English clubs. (L’Equipe)

Once an Arsenal transfer target, Clement Grenier’s stock has fallen in recent seasons, and now the Lyon playmaker could be set for a move to Sporting. He is out of contract in the summer and the Portuguese club feel they can do a deal. (Le10Sport)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

