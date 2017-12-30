Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

ITALY

Emre Can could join Juventus for €5m (£4.4m) in January if Liverpool can finalise a deal for Arsenal transfer target Leon Goretzka. Rather than wait for him to join on a free in the summer, any early move from Schalke could see the Reds’ midfielder switch to the Italian giants. (Tuttosport)

Marko Pjaca could be set to leave the Serie A champions in January and may be used as a make-weight in any deal to take Can to Juventus. Monaco, Atalanta and Schalke are also interested in taking the Croatian winger on loan, but there would be no option on a permanent move. (CalcioMercato)

SPAIN

When asked if Philippe Coutinho wearing the captain’s armband at Liverpool was a sign the Brazilian would be staying at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp dismissed the gesture as ‘unromantic’ and it has given Barcelona confidence they can land the playmaker. (AS)

Gremio have slapped a €30m price tag on Chelsea transfer target Arthur. Barcelona are pushing hard for the midfielder but they annoyed the Brazilian side when he was pictured having dinner with their staff, holding a Barca shirt. (Marca)

Still owned by Paris Saint-Germain, Jese’s loan spell at Stoke City hasn’t gone well and his hometown club, Las Palmas, are excited about the prospect of the Spanish forward returning for another loan spell in January. (Marca)

The father of Portuguese winger Goncalo Guedes, who is a potential Arsenal transfer target, has admitted his son may stay for another loan spell at Valencia, mostly due to the players in front of him at PSG and the chance of his loan club reaching the Champions League next season. (Marca)

FRANCE

Despite refusing to extend his contract, Montpellier defender Jerome Roussillon won’t be leaving in January says president Laurent Nicollin. Linked with Marseille, Monaco and Sevilla, they fully expect him to move in the summer, with one year left on his contract. (MaxiFoot)

Watched by Bordeaux, Inter Milan and Torino, Clement Grenier is expected to leave Lyon in January. To help his cause, the French side are willing to let him go on a free, cancelling the last six months of his deal. (L’Equipe)

GERMANY

David Moyes has confirmed Reece Oxford, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, will return to the Hammers in January and given a chance at the London club. The German side had believed they would be able to seal a permanent move for €6.2m, however, RB Leipzig are also interested in securing his signature for €19m. (Bild)

