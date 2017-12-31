Dalung speaks on appointment of NFF board members by Buhari

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has described appointment of members into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board by government as an oversight. Dalung, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged football stakeholders to remain calm over some appointments into the NFF board by the Federal Government, adding that corrections were being […]

Dalung speaks on appointment of NFF board members by Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

