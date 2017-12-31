Dalung speaks on appointment of NFF board members by Buhari
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has described appointment of members into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board by government as an oversight. Dalung, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged football stakeholders to remain calm over some appointments into the NFF board by the Federal Government, adding that corrections were being […]
Dalung speaks on appointment of NFF board members by Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!