Dangote Group Delights Investors with High Returns as Stocks Soar

The four companies under Dangote Group, that are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE) have delivered impressive returns to shareholders in the outgoing year.

Dangote Group has four of its companies listed on the NSE, indicating the magnanimity of the President of the Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote to allow others to share out of his wealth.

The four companies are: Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Dangote Flour Mills Plc and NASCON Allied Industries Plc. An analysis of the performance of the companies in 2017 showed that their aggregate value has increased by 39 per cent from N3.082 trillion at the beginning of the year to N4.278 trillion. This also implies that the Dangote Group accounts for 32 per cent of the total value of the nation’s equities market.

Market operators said this indicates that Dangote Group is responsible for over 30 per cent of the growth the equities market is enjoying. While the aggregate growth of the four stocks rose by 39 per cent, a further analysis of each stock showed that investors recorded higher returns at the individual stock level.

For instance, investors in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc recorded a capital growth of 229 per cent as the stock soared from N6.11, at the beginning of the year to N20.15 as at Wednesday. Similarly, investors in Dangote Flour Mills Plc enjoyed a capital gain of 178 per cent, following a surge in the share price from N4.25 to N11.85, while NASCON Allied Industries Plc fetched investors a return of 115 per cent as the stock rose from N8.50 to N18.34. Dangote Cement Plc recorded a growth of 32 per cent as the equity, which is the most capitalised on the exchange, grew from N173.99 to N230.50.

The companies have been investors’ delight, posting impressive financial results. They recorded improved performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Besides, Dangote Cement Plc has been attracting foreign portfolio investment into the economy.

About $600 million was invested in the stock of Dangote Cement Plc this year. This is not only a vote of confidence in the company but also it signalled confidence in the Nigerian stocks and economy in general.

Meanwhile, the stock market reversed its negative performance on Wednesday to close on a bullish note thursday. The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 0.27 per cent to close at 37,990.74.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

