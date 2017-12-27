Dangote, others raise N300m at Dogara’s 50th birthday – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Dangote, others raise N300m at Dogara's 50th birthday
Daily Trust
The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and other donors yesterday raised about N300 million at the 50th birthday celebrations of Speaker Yakubu Dogara. The money, raised from the launch of a book titled 'Dogara: A Real Made Flint' in Abuja, is …
Dangote, others donate N300m at Dogara's 50th birthday ceremony
