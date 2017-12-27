 Dangote, others raise N300m at Dogara’s 50th birthday – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Dangote, others raise N300m at Dogara’s 50th birthday – Daily Trust

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust
The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and other donors yesterday raised about N300 million at the 50th birthday celebrations of Speaker Yakubu Dogara. The money, raised from the launch of a book titled 'Dogara: A Real Made Flint' in Abuja, is
Dangote, others donate N300m at Dogara's 50th birthday ceremonyThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

