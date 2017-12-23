Dangote to inject $41m into Liberia’s cement industry – TheCable
Dangote to inject $41m into Liberia's cement industry
Dangote Group has secured approval from Liberian authorities to invest $41 million into the nation's cement industry. The approval followed a unanimous passage of a document on investment incentive agreement (IIA) between Liberia's senate and Dangote …
Nigeria's Dangote gets approval for $41m cement investment in Liberia
