Dangote to inject $41m into Liberia’s cement industry – TheCable

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business


TheCable
Dangote Group has secured approval from Liberian authorities to invest $41 million into the nation's cement industry. The approval followed a unanimous passage of a document on investment incentive agreement (IIA) between Liberia's senate and Dangote
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.

