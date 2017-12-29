DAPPMA assures Nigerians of steady supply of petrol

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) has assured Nigerians of regular supply of petrol, in spite of the N600 billion owed it by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Its Executive Secretary, Mr Olufemi Adewole, gave the assurance in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday. Adewole said that apart from the N600…

The post DAPPMA assures Nigerians of steady supply of petrol appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

