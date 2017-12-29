Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration

The Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association (SIDPA), comprising family members, friends and associates of the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, has requested the Buhari government to respect the rule of law by releasing former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). This is contained in a ​statement read ​at the ​NUJ​ ​Press Centre […]

Dasuki: Buhari freed Kanu, wants ex-NSA to die – Family speaks on 2-year incarceration

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

