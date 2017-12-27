Davido announces that the N1million silver tables at his ’30 Billion Concert’ has been sold out – Information Nigeria
Davido announces that the N1million silver tables at his '30 Billion Concert' has been sold out
Information Nigeria
Nigerian singer Davido has announced that the N1million silver tables at his '30 Billion Concert scheduled to hold today 27th December, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, has been sold out. He also said that the Premium tickets has also been sold out. It's …
