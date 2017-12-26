Davido & Daughter Visit PSquare’s Paul Okoye In His House To Celebrate Christmas – Pics, Video

Nigeria music star Davido and his daughter visits Psquare’s Paul Okoye this festive period to celebrate Christmas with the music legend. Paul Okoye is one of the Psquare’s duo who broke up because of irreconcilable differences.

Davido also is getting his ass together of recent as he calls off his beef with his in-law, Ovation Magazine Boss and also reconciled with Wizkid on stage during Wizkid’s Home Coming Concert held 2 days ago.

We however can only hope Paul Okoye will also follow Davido’s full steps to reconcile with his brother Peter Okoye because Nigerians and the world at large is so used to them that singing alone doesn’t just cut it.

Pictures from Davido’s visit…