Davido joins Wizkid on stage for #WizkidTheConcert and TwitterNG reacts!

Hello everybody! “Som’n just hap’n rye now“. Wizkid‘s concert at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island had a pleasant surprise and we’re here for it! The singer was joined on stage by Davido who performed his latest hit song “FIA“. The two superstars have been believed to be at loggerheads all year and it […]

The post Davido joins Wizkid on stage for #WizkidTheConcert and TwitterNG reacts! appeared first on BellaNaija.

