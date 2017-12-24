Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Davido, Olamide, KSA, Ayuba, others brace up as One Lagos Fiesta begins
Vanguard
Top a-list artistes, including multi award winning artistes, Davido, Olamide, King Sunny Ade and other music stars are set to grace the stage across five different locations to thrill fun seekers as the flagship yuletide revue of the Lagos State …
'Lagos is The Biggest Destination For Business Tourists in West Africa'- Steve Ayorinde
All set for One Lagos Fiesta's take-off
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!