Davido speaks on why Psquare did not perform at his concert

David Adeleke popularly called Davido, Nigerian artiste who just had a successful concert where he surprised Nigerians by bringing back the old ‘Mo-Hits’ crew spoke on why Psquare did not perform at the show.

The father of two confirmed that Psquare are in good terms and ready to perform together. One of the twin, Paul had another show in Calabar.

Davido said Nigerians should stop worrying over the duo because they are actually good together.

He said “Let us preach unity, Psquare were ready to perform but one of them Paul was not present but Peter Okoye was at the show.

“He already had a show which made it impossible for them to perform alongside Mo’hits crew.

“Both guys are lovely guys trust me there is no problem.”

