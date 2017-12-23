Davido, Wizkid, Big Shaq thrill Fans Last Night at #RhythmUnplugged2017
It was a star-studded affair last night at the Rhythm Unplugged 2017. The stage was lit with energetic performances from Nigeria’s biggest music stars like Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Runtown, Wande Coal, Niniola, Maleek Berry, Small Doctor, Mayorkun, Ycee, Iyanya, Tjan and there was even a special performance from the world-renowned Big Shaq of […]
The post Davido, Wizkid, Big Shaq thrill Fans Last Night at #RhythmUnplugged2017 appeared first on BellaNaija.
