Davido’s "30 Billion Concert" Live In Eko Hotels & Suites – Lagos

It was awesome, it was something else and if their is another word to quantify the degree of publicity, punctuality, sleekness, beautiful and best ever concert held in Nigeria, please drop it in the comment so that I will include it in my list of describing Davido’s 30 Biilion Convert in Lagos yesterday. I have not seen anything like it before.

After thrilling the world with the most astounding world tour recorded in the history of Africa, Nigeria’s superstar Davido has decided to round off the ’30 Billion World Tour’ in Lagos on the 27th of December, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. And believe me when I said this, it was awesome.

Even Davido himself took to Snapchat and wished he had arranged for a bigger Venue because Eko Hotels couldn’t contain the crowd that turned up.

More pictures from the event..