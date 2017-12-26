 Day of Goodwill – Share the festive cheer – Randfontein Herald | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Day of Goodwill – Share the festive cheer – Randfontein Herald

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Randfontein Herald

Day of Goodwill – Share the festive cheer
Randfontein Herald
The Day of Goodwill is a South African holiday that allows many people to give back to society after the Christmas holiday. 5 mins ago. The day is now meant for the sharing of festive cheer and goodwill among all people. Photo: Pixabay. For
5 Things That Would've Made Christmas Merrier For South AfricansBuzzSouthAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.