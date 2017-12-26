Day of Goodwill – Share the festive cheer – Randfontein Herald
Day of Goodwill – Share the festive cheer
The Day of Goodwill is a South African holiday that allows many people to give back to society after the Christmas holiday. 5 mins ago. The day is now meant for the sharing of festive cheer and goodwill among all people. Photo: Pixabay. For …
