Deaf and Dumb Politicians will be soon healed because of Election – Ruggedman

Nigerian artist, Ruggedman has put a curse on those who will vote in corrupt politicians this coming eection.

He called them deaf and dumb who will be miraculously healed soon. The deaf and dumb means when the masses are calling on them and they choose to ignore. The ‘healing’ is when the politicians will be everywhere in the news with them visiting the market, the hospital and doing some act of good to make the people vote for hem.

He wrote: “Election’ll be here soon.All d deaf n dumb politicians’ll miraculously b healed. The ones with amnesia too. Dey’ll suddenly remember u exist n will go into markets to sit with pepper/corn sellers n ride okada to FAKE connecting with the masses. God punish anyone who supports them.”

