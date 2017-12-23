Dear Buhari, I’m sorry I have to do this

Mr. President,

I don’t understand why we keep making the same mistakes, same assumptions, same excuses when it’s comes to the future of our dear nation.

Just yesterday, you change the dimension of Nigerian politics by defying all odds to win the Presidential election against many permutations and controversies.

Just yesterday, you picked up a torch of Hope and promise to bring change to Millions of hopeless Nigerians.

Just yesterday, your train started full with people of questionable characters but we keep hope alive because we know the journey is not about perfection but progress.

Just yesterday, you took an oath to uphold, lead, rebuild and redefine a prosperous path for a greater tomorrow.

Just yesterday, the “97% and 5% quote” was trending but we ignore it and still believe that if you can provide employment opportunities, provide constant power supply, re-work on our education system, strengthen our economy and give a little credibility to our health system that our tomorrow will be better both for the “5% and 97%”

Just yesterday, your Minister of State for Petroleum came out to tell us that everything was under control that we won’t face any fuel challenges during the Christmas break.

But today we are confused on which path you are leading us to:

I’m not writing to plead with you, am asking you to stop making us look like fools. I know neither you nor any of your family members nor any of your appointees are passing through this current fuel situation.

So when you instruct any of your loyal appointee to address us, please tell them to tell us the truth.

I know you are not looking for work and it is very clear that your Children are comfortably enjoying your benefits of public service duties somewhere outside Nigeria.

So when you instruct the head of civil service or whoever is saddled with employment responsibility, tell them to look beyond quotas from politicians and permanent secretaries and give those who don’t have a godfather a chance to have the opportunity of earning a decent living.

I know you have Millions of security personnel around you and your family, please, if you happen to see the inspector general of police and the chief of army staff tell them to stop the harrasment and start protecting us “We are one family’

Mr. President sir, it’s time to reconsider your promises and start making us smile.

God bless you!

God bless Nigeria!

