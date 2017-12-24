Death toll from Tanzania boat accident rises to 19

The death toll from a boating accident in the Tanzanian waters of Lake Tanganyika rose to 19 on Sunday, after divers recovered six more bodies from the water, a local official told AFP.

The accident took place on Friday morning when a boat carrying 135 passengers collided with another carrying 63 people, with an initial toll of 13 dead and nine missing.

“Until now, rescue workers have retrieved 19 bodies from the water,” regional maritime official Amaniel Sekulu told AFP, adding that three people were still missing.

Lake Tanganyika is the world’s second largest freshwater lake by volume, and borders four countries, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Zambia.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

