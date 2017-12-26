Defection of former VP Atiku to PDP a futility – Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the recent defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as an exercise in futility. Masari made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Maiadua, Katsina State on Monday. He said the defection of the vice president would not in anyway affect […]

