Defence spokesman, 398 other senior army officers redeployed in military shake-up – The Nation Newspaper

Defence spokesman, 398 other senior army officers redeployed in military shake-up
A major shake-up in the military has seen the redeployment of the Director of Defence Information, Defence Headquarters, Maj-Gen. John Enenche, and 398 other senior army officers. A statement from the Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brig …
