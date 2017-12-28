Delta PDP to APC: Return Nigeria’s economy to its former state

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—Delta State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, has called on the All Progressives Party, APC-led Federal Government to return the country to its former economic position before it assumed power.

Esiso who made the call while playing host to some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, said “My position is this and I believe that this is the position of many Nigerians, that APC should develop this country before, but no more. We are no longer saying that the APC government should develop the country because we already know that they don’t have the capacity, and capability to develop the country, please try to take us back to where they met us.

“Before APC took over power, a bag of rice was sold for N7,000, now it costs between N18,000 and N20,000. I don’t know how we get here. People are sleeping in petrol filling stations.”

“In fact, Nigerians are waiting for 2019 to drive away the APC and because their troubles have become too much for Nigerians to bear. APC is abysmal failure, any right thinking Nigerian who is still thinking of APC in 2019 is not wishing Nigeria well. Nigerians are suffering, when you say that we are out of recession, what the common man understands is that we have come of suffering yet we are hungrier than before. We have campaigned very well and we know that we will thrash the APC in the January elections. Deltans know that we are doing well and they are behind us.”

On insinuation by the opposition that the elections will be rigged, Esiso said, “The APC, aside being a good liars are also good criers. But that is not the position because the election will be free and fair.”

