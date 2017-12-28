Delta political parties pass vote of confidence on DSIEC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMEN of registered political parties in Delta State, have passed a vote of confidence on the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, ahead of the January 6 2018 local government council election.

The parties, in a statement by their Chairman and Secretary, Mr Oke Idawene and Chief Efe Tobor, after an extraordinary meeting, said: “From what is on ground, the January 6, 2018 local government election will witness the highest participation ever by political parties in the history of the state. The current DSIEC Board has proved beyond doubt that it will give political parties a level playing ground during the next local government elections. DSIEC has achieved this rating by holding periodic meetings and interface with all political parties’ Chairmen and Secretaries to address issues that border on a successful, fair and transparent conduct of the local government elections.

“The state chairmen of political parties also extolled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for keeping his word by empowering DSIEC to prepare early for the local government election unlike the former system of appointing caretaker committees to oversee the local government councils for an indefinite length of time. We, therefore, pass a vote of confidence on the current SIEC Board in Delta State.”

for being transparent, unbiased, pro-active and for putting in place a level playing ground for every political party to ventilate their aspirations in the forth coming local government election in the state.

“We call on the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to continue to give DSIEC all the necessary assistance to enable the commission succeed in the conduct of the local government election coming up on 6th January, 2018. We call on all political stakeholders to play by the rules in order to avoid rancour, violence or abuse of state power.”

While calling on “political parties fielding candidates in the local government elections to cooperate with DSIEC by providing all relevant materials, information and requirements promptly that would lead to a successful conduct of the local government elections”, they expressed optimism that DSIEC would “conduct one of the most transparent, rancour free and credible local government election ever in the history of Delta State in order to prove doubters wrong”.

