Desist from profiteering, Aregbesola warns fuel stations – Vanguard
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Desist from profiteering, Aregbesola warns fuel stations
Vanguard
Osogbo—GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on fuel marketers in the state to desist from hoarding, profiteering and engaging in other unethical practises that could make life more difficult for residents and people of the state. The …
We have Shown Genuine Leadership In Osun – Aregbesola
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!