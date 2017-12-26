 Desist from profiteering, Aregbesola warns fuel stations – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Desist from profiteering, Aregbesola warns fuel stations – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Desist from profiteering, Aregbesola warns fuel stations
Vanguard
Osogbo—GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called on fuel marketers in the state to desist from hoarding, profiteering and engaging in other unethical practises that could make life more difficult for residents and people of the state. The
We have Shown Genuine Leadership In Osun – AregbesolaLeadership Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.