 Devolution Of Powers, Not Restructuring Will Solve Our Problems – Sen Borofice – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Devolution Of Powers, Not Restructuring Will Solve Our Problems – Sen Borofice – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Devolution Of Powers, Not Restructuring Will Solve Our Problems – Sen Borofice
Gistmaster (blog)
Sen Robert Borofice represents Ondo North in the Nigerian Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, stated that restructuring might not solve Nigeria's problems but devolution of power will

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.