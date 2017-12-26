 Diaspora Group condemns attack on Innoson’s CEO – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Diaspora Group condemns attack on Innoson’s CEO – Vanguard

Vanguard

Diaspora Group condemns attack on Innoson's CEO
A group of Igbo in the diaspora, Global Igbo Alliance (GIA) has condemned the attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and his family by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

