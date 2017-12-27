Dickson warns against politicising security funding – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Dickson warns against politicising security funding
The Nation Newspaper
Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has asked politicians to stop playing politics with funds and equipment allocated to the military and other security agencies. He described as paramount, the support and provision of necessary equipment for …
Ijaw National Congress Needs Focussed Leadership – Dickson
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!