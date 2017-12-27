 Dickson warns against politicising security funding – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Dickson warns against politicising security funding – The Nation Newspaper

Dickson warns against politicising security funding
Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has asked politicians to stop playing politics with funds and equipment allocated to the military and other security agencies. He described as paramount, the support and provision of necessary equipment for
