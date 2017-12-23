Difficult To Explain Why We Didn’t Beat Arsenal- Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that “it is difficult to explain” how his team did not beat Arsenal in Friday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal came from 2-0 behind to lead 3-2 in the second period, before Roberto Firmino netted a third for Liverpool as the points were shared in the 3-3 draw.

Liverpool were cruising at two goals ahead early in the second half, and Klopp was left flabbergasted at his team’s inability to pick up all three points after dominating for long spells.

“It is difficult to explain, we should be three, four even five-nil up before we don’t defend a cross. It feels really strange,” Klopp told BBC Sport. “A point at Arsenal is a good result for most teams in the world but it feels not too good at the moment.

“We made mistakes on both sides of the game but it is unlikely to win 6-3 or something at Arsenal. We didn’t take all of our chances but three goals should be enough. Arsenal were not in the game apart from 10 minutes.”

