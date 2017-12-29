Digital Trends’ 2018 guide to game conventions and trade shows

If you want to keep up with what’s going on in the world of video games, make sure to tune in and read up on these major industry conventions and trade shows. Here are the most notable 2018 game conventions.

The post Digital Trends’ 2018 guide to game conventions and trade shows appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

