DISIEC vows to work with all stakeholders

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

CHAIRMAN of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, Chief Mike Ogbodu, has reiterated the commitment of the commission to carry all stakeholders along in the conduct of the 6 January 2017 local government election in the state.

Speaking at Asaba during a media workshop on Reporting Local Government Elections in Delta State” organized by DSIEC in collaboration with the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ogbodu said the role of the media in the success of any election across the globe could not be undermined.

He said: “Media practitioners need to be reminded at all times of the moral obligation they should meet when reporting electoral matters especially to themselves, the electoral bodies, state or country where they operate in the course of discharging their duties.”

On his part, Chairman of the state council of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu said the workshop was very significant to journalists in the state as it would help them to be better informed on political reporting. Speakers at the workshop, including Comrade Norbert Chiazor, Dr. Emmanuel Biri and Dr. Festus Olise urged journalists to be concerned about the public good and be guided by fairness and objectivity while carrying out their duties.

